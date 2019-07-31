Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen unfollow each other on Instagram, fans worry about trouble in paradise

The newly-married couple of the town TV actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, ever since their Goa wedding has been giving us some serious relationship goals. From sharing lovable posts for each other or posting pictures from their mini honeymoon in Thailand and Darjeeling. But it seems that after almost a month of their wedding, their fairytale life has hit a hard rock as the couple has unfollowed each other on social media.

A source close to IWMBuzz informed about the same and said, “It’s strange that the two have unfollowed each other after getting married. Social media is a norm to display affection and stay in news. Their move can either be a publicity-seeking stunt or a genuine case of acrimony, only time will tell.” Not only this, Charu even posted cryptic posts on her Instagram profile. Not only this, previously there were pictures of the couple and now there are only individual pictures of the two. Some users in the comment section even mentioned that Rajeev is blocking all those who are asking about the misunderstanding.

Have a look at some of the posts here:

Now see how their worried fans reacted over the same:

Charu rose to fame through Mere Angne Mein. She opened up about her relationship with Sen in January this year and ever since the couple has never shied away from sharing their bond over social media. The two got married in a private affair that took place in Goa on June 16.

