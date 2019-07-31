Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Mahira Khan gets slammed by senior actor over age and profession, gives a befitting reply

Mahira Khan gets slammed by senior actor over age and profession, gives a befitting reply

Mahira Khan was recently slammed by senior TV actor Firdous Jamal who in a recent interview to Diva Magazine made a comment on her ability to perform the lead roles.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2019 16:10 IST
Representative News Image

Mahira Khan gets slammed by senior actor over age and profession, gives a befitting reply

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is known for her outspoken nature. She was recently slammed by senior TV actor Firdous Jamal who in a recent interview to Diva Magazine made a comment on her ability to perform the lead roles. He said, "Ek toh uski age zyaada hai. Is age mein heroinein nahi hoti, maa ki kirdaar kiye jaate hain (She is ageing now and at this age, actresses play the role of mothers instead of heroines)."

His comments received a lot of backlash from the other actors after which the actress finally responded but smartly. She took to her social media account to take a dig at the actor by writing a long-handwritten not but did not name anyone. She thanked her colleagues and her fans who supported her and shared the letter on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "We are the present. What we do and how we do it, is our future. Thank you to all those who have come out to support me - I did not ask for it and that makes it even more special. As an artist, I am proud of my industry. I'm grateful to my senior artists for paving the way for people like me and so many others. I am also proud of myself. In this journey of mine, I can proudly say that I have done what I thought was right and never succumbed to what others thought was right for me. That - I will continue to do. InshAllah."

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen to get married to Rohman Shawl by end of 2019?

 

View this post on Instagram

My closet helping me out with promotions 💅

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

View this post on Instagram

Desi me rollin’ they hatin’ 💋

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

View this post on Instagram

When in doubt wear some 🐆 print x @zahaonline

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Mahira’s post continued, "In a world full of hate, let's choose to love. Let's be tolerant of other people's opinions and let our fight be against the mindset - that a successful woman is a scary thought. No it isn't. It's a beautiful and empowering one. Let us stop picking on one another so that this industry and our country thrives like no other.”

ALSO READ: Roadies Real Heroes: Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia lock horns after actress calls him backstabber

 

She said, "I read somewhere that 'Stardom' in Latin means - thank you to the fans when it was lonely. Stardom it is then! Love and Gratitude." Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

We are the present. What we do and how we do it, is our future. Thank you to all those who have come out to support me- I did not ask for it and that makes it even more special. As an artist I am proud of my industry. I’m grateful to my senior artists for paving the way for people like me and so many others. I am also proud of myself. In this journey of mine, I can proudly say that I have done what I thought was right and never succumbed to what others thought was right for me. That - I will continue to do. InshAllah. In a world full of hate, let’s choose to love. Let’s be tolerant of other people’s opinions and let our fight be against the mindset -that a successful woman is a scary thought. No it isn’t. It’s a beautiful and empowering one. Let us stop picking on one another so that this industry and our country thrives like no other. I read somewhere that ‘Stardom’ in Latin means - thank you to the fans when it was lonely. Stardom it is then! Love and Gratitude, X

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Actors such as Mawra Hocane and Osman Khalid Butt came out in her support and tweeted against the senior actor. However, Veena Malik came out in support of Firdaus Jamal and slammed everyone who criticized him. Check out their tweets here:

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Not Neha Kakkar, Neeti Mohan to judge the singing reality show

 

On the professional front, Mahira became a household name in India when she acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesCelebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySoha Ali Khan trolled for her picture with daughter Inaaya, internet asks if old look is FaceApp? Next StoryCharu Asopa and Rajeev Sen unfollow each other on Instagram, fans worry about trouble in paradise  