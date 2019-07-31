Mahira Khan gets slammed by senior actor over age and profession, gives a befitting reply

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is known for her outspoken nature. She was recently slammed by senior TV actor Firdous Jamal who in a recent interview to Diva Magazine made a comment on her ability to perform the lead roles. He said, "Ek toh uski age zyaada hai. Is age mein heroinein nahi hoti, maa ki kirdaar kiye jaate hain (She is ageing now and at this age, actresses play the role of mothers instead of heroines)."

His comments received a lot of backlash from the other actors after which the actress finally responded but smartly. She took to her social media account to take a dig at the actor by writing a long-handwritten not but did not name anyone. She thanked her colleagues and her fans who supported her and shared the letter on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "We are the present. What we do and how we do it, is our future. Thank you to all those who have come out to support me - I did not ask for it and that makes it even more special. As an artist, I am proud of my industry. I'm grateful to my senior artists for paving the way for people like me and so many others. I am also proud of myself. In this journey of mine, I can proudly say that I have done what I thought was right and never succumbed to what others thought was right for me. That - I will continue to do. InshAllah."

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen to get married to Rohman Shawl by end of 2019?

Mahira’s post continued, "In a world full of hate, let's choose to love. Let's be tolerant of other people's opinions and let our fight be against the mindset - that a successful woman is a scary thought. No it isn't. It's a beautiful and empowering one. Let us stop picking on one another so that this industry and our country thrives like no other.”

ALSO READ: Roadies Real Heroes: Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia lock horns after actress calls him backstabber

She said, "I read somewhere that 'Stardom' in Latin means - thank you to the fans when it was lonely. Stardom it is then! Love and Gratitude." Have a look:

Actors such as Mawra Hocane and Osman Khalid Butt came out in her support and tweeted against the senior actor. However, Veena Malik came out in support of Firdaus Jamal and slammed everyone who criticized him. Check out their tweets here:

Taking a dig at the biggest name of your country makes you as small as it gets. Disrespectful remarks in the garb of opinions need to STOP. Hope the two mins of fame were worth it. Mahira works extremely hard to be where she is. It’s not easy

So Proud of you my M❤️ @TheMahiraKhan — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) July 27, 2019

Extremely disappointed and strongly condemn Firdous Jamal’s comment regarding Mahira Khan. Whatever his point of view is, there’s absolutely no justification for such rude remarks for a colleague publicly & on television. Mahira is extremely hardworking and honest to her craft... — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) July 27, 2019

#FirdousJamal is Under attack for having his opinion about an actor🙄 He was &is part of This industry before anyone else who's criticising him.I mean such a small industry and tolerance level so low for criticism How these people will grow if They cant take slightest criticism ? — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) July 27, 2019

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Not Neha Kakkar, Neeti Mohan to judge the singing reality show

On the professional front, Mahira became a household name in India when she acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page