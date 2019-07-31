Sushmita Sen to get married to Rohman Shawl by end of 2019?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen to get married to Rohman Shawl by the end of 2019?

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl's strong bond is witnessed on social media like no other. Sushmita opened about dating Rohman Shawl recently and netizens have been showering them with all the love and blessings. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are often spotted together on vacations, attending parties, making public appearances, with kids and even while working out. The duo has been giving us major relationship goals. According to the latest buzz, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are going to get married by the end of 2019.

Recently, the reports of Vogue suggest that Sushmita Sen is all set to tie the wedding knot with beau Rohman Shawl. According to the source of the magazine, "Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019."

Sushmita Sen openly revealed how she started dating Rohman Shawl and how they started falling in love with each other. She said, "It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."

"Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone," Sushmita Sen went on to say.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman shawl are often seen together enjoying with daughters Renne and Alisah. Since the news about Sushmita Sen's wedding with Rohman Shawl is buzzing around, there has been no confirmation on the same.

However, fans are eagerly waiting to see the couple in a wedded bond.

