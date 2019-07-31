Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjivani 2 Promo: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and others will make you relive old memories

The much-awaited show Sanjivani 2 is finally here and the makers today have dropped the brand new promo which stars the lead cast including Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna, Mohnish Behl, Gurdip Punj, Namit Khanna, Rohit Roy, and Sayantani Ghosh. The show is all set to AIR from August 12 and the new promo will show you the love-hate relationship between the lead pair Surbhi and Namit.

Talking about the roles, Surbhi will be seen playing the character of Dr. Ishani, Namit Khanna is playing the role of Dr. Sid, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are playing the roles of Dr. Vardhan and Dr. Anjali respectively. The promo was shared by the makers on the official Twitter handle. Have a look:

Surbhi, in the show, will be seen playing the role of Dr. Ishani who is a Punjabi girl who comes to Sanjivani hospital to prove her parent’s innocent. Namit will play the role of a surgeon. The two will supposedly begin on a bitter note but later fall in love with each other. The show happens to be a medical drama which came in the year 2002 and had Gurdeep Kohli, Mohnish Bahl, Mihir Mishra, and Rupali Ganguly in prominent roles.

