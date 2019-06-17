Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saaho: Neil Nitin Mukesh pens down emotional note, poses with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor

Saaho, which has been undergoing the process of making for the past 2 years, finally released the teaser. The teaser of the movie is packed with actions, thrills, and surprises. Starring Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, the makers of Saaho recently wrapped up the last and final slot of shooting. The entire team has gone emotional seeing the 2 years long journey coming to an end. Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a picture with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and wrote a long message.

He wrote, "It's been two years since this beautiful journey started. Feel extremely proud and emotional to have wrapped my portion of my upcoming film SAAHO. you all have been teased by the genius of @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor ,my brother @sujeethsign ,R Madhi sir, Sabu Cyril sir, seekar Prasad sir, Bhaskar sir .Here is thanking @uvcreationsofficial for being such an amazing production house. Pramod ji, Vamsi sir , thank you. Shyam, Disha ,Arun, Sejal , Lokesh,kumresh , Pratik , Ashwin. you made each day memorable."

Saaho also stars Mahesh Manhrekar, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, playing the major as well as important roles in the movie. We will get to see Shraddha Kapoor performing stunts and actions with Prabhas. In fact, Prabhas and Shraddha both share a good chemistry on screen. Saaho is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

Watch the official teaser of Saaho