Has Boney Kapoor said yes to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s relationship?

Ever since the release of the movie Dhadak, Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been under the radar of their fans as well as the media. It was because of the fact that the two were believed to be romantically involved with each other ever since the shooting of Shashank Khaitan's film. Well, now the actress’s father Boney Kapoor has finally given out a statement.

Boney during an interview he gave to Spotboye cleared the dating air and said, "Yes, Ishaan and Janhvi have done a movie together and they must have become friends. I respect my daughter and her friendship with Ishaan." There were also rumors which claimed that the actor visits her house quite often on which a source close to the website said, "Ishaan has, in fact, never visited the Kapoor residence after Dhadak released. There is nothing more than friendship between Janhvi and Ishaan."

However, during Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor who accompanied the two stars gave a nod that the two are 'buzzing' a lot around each other. Previously during a media interaction, Ishaan said, “We share a wonderful camaraderie and it translates on screen. There’s a good comfort level between us. (Laughs) I used to think Janhvi was a quiet girl, but she is a big bully.”

While Janhvi, during an interview revealed that her dad has an opinion on the boy she dates. She said, "Dad screens all my dates, except for the fact that I don't have many dates. Because papa thinks no boy ever is good enough for me."

Talking about work front, there are reports that the duo might be seen sharing the screen space once again in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Dear Comrade. The film which will be produced by Karan Johar. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

