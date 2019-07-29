Has Rakhi Sawant secretly tied knot with an NRI? Deets inside

Counted amongst the controversial celebrities, Rakhi Sawant is the social media star. She either through her controversial stints or through her posts keep entertaining her fans. There have been a lot of incidents when the actress and dancer has caught the limelight like her wedding announcement with Deepak Kalal on 31st December that later turned out to be a publicity stunt. Yet again she grabbed eyeballs when Spotboye reported that the actress has got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

The Spotboye report stated, Rakhi Sawant has secretly married an NRI on July 28. The wedding took place in the afternoon at JW Marriott, Mumbai and it was a closely guarded affair with just the family and 4-5 people present. Also, to ensure complete secrecy, the couple tied the knot in a hotel room instead of booking an entire hall.”

However, when she was asked about the same, she completely denied such reports and cleared the air by saying that she is still single. The actress said in a statement to Spotboye, "It is not true that I have married. I was just doing a bridal shoot in JW Marriott, last night. There were 2-3 guys involved in the shoot along with me, one of them was an NRI. Why are we actors written about so lightly? If an actress has Mehendi on her hands or a sindoor in her forehead, she is assumed to be married. If an actress visits a hospital, tongues start wagging that either she is planning a baby or having an abortion.”

She further said that she has planned her marriage her in the year 2020 for which she will make an announcement for her fans. She said, “Yes, today most marriages come with an expiry date. Hence, I am apprehensive." While there have been few pictures that she has uploaded on her Instagram account in which she can be seen wearing a white bridal gown along with a tiara on her head. She has applied henna on her hand and is wearing chooda. She captioned, “bridel shooting.”

Previously, she spoke about the publicity stunt with Deepak and said, "I'm sorry, my friend Deepak, but I am a nice girl. My mom, my brother and my family is very upset with me. They don't like all this sh*t. I have done hard work to come here. For the last 12-15 years, I was in the film industry and I worked hard, so I don't want to do these sh*tty and cheap things anymore."

Rakhi and Deepak

Rakhi was earlier in a relationship with TV actor Abhishek Awasthi but the two split ways. She later during her show 'Rakhi Ka Swayamvar’ got married to NRI Elesh Parujanwala on national television but called it quits.