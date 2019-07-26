Dhinchak Pooja left Twitterati irritated with her with cringeworthy song Naach Ke Pagal

Dhinchak Pooja left Twitterati shocked with her with cringeworthy song Naach Ke Pagal

Social media is one such place that can make anyone become a celebrity overnight. All it takes is a video or a picture of them to go viral and then you can see the wonder. Social media has made many people a star and one amongst those is Dhinchak Pooja who broke all records for all the weird reasons. Thanks to her irritating voice, she took over the internet like wildfire when her songs got uploaded. The list includes songs like 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj,' 'Dilon Ka Shooter,' 'Swag Wali Topi,' etc and now a new one has been added to the list which is titled as ‘Naach Ke Pagal.’

Pooja uploaded her new song on YouTube and it has been trending ever since. The video has got as many as 60K views and is slowly going viral. Talking about the viewers, Pooja has as many as 5 Lakh subscribers on YouTube. The video has a similar beat in the background and two other girls grooving to the track. The lyrics of the song go like this:

Naach Ke Paagal

Paagal Hoke Naacho Aur Naach Ke Paagal Hojao

Jahan Bhi Mile Khatiya Tum Chaddar Taan Ke Sojao

Arey Naach Ke Paagal…

Have a look at the full song here:

As soon as the song was uploaded, it gathered reactions from the people on the social media where she was seen getting brutally trolled. Some even asked her to leave the planet and go somewhere else. Here's how she got trolled by Netizens:

Yar please isay koi Goli mar day 😡😡😡😡😠😠😠😠 https://t.co/OwhSpHUUsW — Robinson Yousaf (@robinsonyousaf) July 25, 2019

Dhinchak Pooja is back 🥺



Run away! Run fast! Run far!https://t.co/p2JSK12KWe — Caustic News (@CausticNews) July 26, 2019

Evry1 to Dhinchak Pooja rn pic.twitter.com/OlaosPId52 — S Ravind King (@sravindking) July 26, 2019

@DhinchakPooja nach ke Pagal what a song 😭😭what a song kitna emotional gana tha yr bs m un piche vali do ladkiyo se puchna chahta hu Ki why 😭aisi kya majburi thi unki jo unhe aana pada — स्वप्निल चक्रवर्ती (@Swaps1234) July 26, 2019

Me - tere mei kitni himmat hai chal bata !

He - Bahot hai kuch bhi kar sakta hun !

Me - Himmat hai toh dhinchak pooja ka new song sun ke dikha pura !



Note - Kasam se pura gana suna maine 😭😭😭😒😒😕😕😬😬🤧🤧🤧👿👿👿🤖🤖🤖 — tweeteshwar 🤚 (@Shariph19) July 26, 2019

My student yells 'Dhinchak Pooja' every time he has to study something he dislikes.

I've no idea why he does this. — Songbird (@oxymoronic_me) July 26, 2019

Talking further about the social media star, she became so popular that the makers of the reality show Bigg Boss 11 approached to participate in the mid of the season. Fans loved her presence and not only this she even made a song inside. She has till date received a lot of flak for her songs and voice so much so that people call her virus.

Dhinchak Pooja in Bigg Boss 11

Meanwhile, check out some songs here:

