Bigg Boss 13: THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant finalized for Salman Khan’s show?

Bigg Boss 13 is soon going to hit your Television screens. The makers of the show are in talks with various celebrities and the newest one in the list is none other then Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan, whom we also saw in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. As per the current reports in Spotboye, the singer is all set to sign the deal with the makers of Salman Khan’s show.

A closed source informed the portal about the update and even said that he had a meeting with Endemol for the same. The source went on to say, “Aditya and makers are still discussing the terms and conditions of the contract and if everything falls in place, the singer-turned-actor may finalize the show soon.”

After becoming the first runner-up of the stunt-based reality show, Aditya went on to do Khatra Khatra Khatra. Talking about his other ventures, he has been doing films since he was a child, like Pardes and Rangeela. However, he made his debut in acting through Vikram Bhatt’s 2010 horror film, Shaapit opposite Shweta Agarwal.

Talking about other confirmed contestants, Chunky Pandey and TV actor Siddharth Shukla have been confirmed till date. Talking about the new season, the makers have made a lot of changes after the previous season of the show Bigg Boss 12 was declared boring by the audience. If everything goes fine, the theme of the season will be finalized as horror.

There have been other changes made by the makers of the show that also include the change of location which was previously Lonavala. This time and the set of the house is being built in Goregaon's Film City. There were also reports that Salman would be getting a female host who could be his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif.

