Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula gets a tight slap from wife Yuvika Chaudhary for THIS reason

There is no doubt about the fact that Roadies Real Heroes gang-leader Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most adorable couples of the Telly-town. Time and again either through their pictures or their adorable videos, they have made fans fall in love with them. Yet again the duo will steal your heart through a video which Prince has recently posted on his social media where his wife can be seen slapping him tight during the rehearsals session of Nach Baliye 9.

In the video that has been uploaded by Prince Narula on his Instagram profile, he can be seen dubbing on the popular Punjabi track ‘Main Tera Boyfriend.’ Suddenly when the lyrics said that he would get another girl, Yuvika steps in and slaps him hard and asks him to now find a girl later which Prince was seen apologizing to his girl. He captioned the hilarious video as, “Mere muh teh nikal gai ,mere jubaan tut gai yaar @yuvikachaudhary.”

Have a look:

Recently during the premiere episode of the dance reality show, both Prince and Yuvika broke down when the topic of their brother's death was brought up. Reports claimed that he lost his brother who died because of accidental drowning at a beach in Toronto. The producer Salman Khan extended his support and said, “To lose someone this young is the most difficult thing in life. You have come here despite your brother’s demise... I think you’re the strongest man I have ever come across and now you win this show. You need to win this show and you need to win it for your brother.”

Previously in a Spotboye interview, Prince opened up about the accident and said, Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi (It has been just two month since he got married). He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon...Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend.”

Meanwhile, have a look at some more pictures of the couple here:

