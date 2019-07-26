Aap Ki Adalat Promo: Govinda reveals the secret behind his character in Coolie No. 1

Aap Ki Adalat Promo: Govinda reveals the secret behind his Coolie No. 1 character

This week IndiaTV’s popular show Aap Ki Adalat will have Bollywood superstar Govinda as the guest. Also famous by the nickname Chi Chi, the Hero No. 1 actor spoke to the channel’s Chairperson and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma and opened up about many secrets about film career and personal life. In this new promo of the show, Govinda revealed a secret about her character, which he played in his hit movie 'Coolie No. 1'.

The promo begins with Rajat Sharma saying, "At the age of 21, the boy whom no one knew, had at the age of 22 signed 50 films." After this, Govinda openly revealed the role played in his film. Rajat Sharma asked him whether you created the character of 'Coolie No. 1' and where did he come from?

On this, Govinda explains that he had seen a man in a function, whose eyes were bulging out. He said, “I had thought that I should ask something but before that police asked him, where did you come from? Whom are you showing your eyes to? After that, the person says, ‘Who is showing you the eye, my eyes are like that only.'” Hearing this, the audiences in the courtroom began to laugh. Then Govinda speaks, “The poor man did not know that he was already sold.”

'Coolie No.1' was directed by David Dhawan. This film, made in 1995, had Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Shakti Kapoor. There are reports that the makers are planning to bring the remake of the film that will have Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles. Have a look at the popular song from the old classic film here:

