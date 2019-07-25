Govinda in Aap Ki Adalat Promo: Chi Chi reveals why he did not get awards despite giving many superhit films

Bollywood actor Govinda who is known for his comic timing and quirky dance steps recently graced India TV's Aap Ki Adalat and left his fans entertained with his presence of mind. The 90s hero who has given a lot of super hit films like Hero No. 1, Raja Babu, Dulhe Raja, Coolie No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Haseena Maan Jayegi, etc in his recent interview with Rajat Sharma was asked if he ever felt bad about the fact that he never got awarded for the same. His reply will leave you in splits.

Govinda told India TV’s Chairperson and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma that he never thought of buying the awards. Further, Rajat Sharma said that there were films like Gadar and Yash Chopra’s film Chandni that could have given the actor awards to which he very smartly said, “My mother said Govind, keep smiling, dancing and singing and it was her wish that is why I did not do that movie.” The actor graced the show after 25 years of the show's existence.

The Sunny Deol and Ameesh Patel starrer Gadar was initially written for Govinda and Kajol but due to some circumstances things did not turn out and Govinda was not a part of the film. Govinda began his acting career through the film 'Ilzaam' which came in the year 1986. Known for his humble nature, the actor was born to former actor Arun Kumar Ahuja and singer and actress Nirmala Devi.

