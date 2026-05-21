Mouni Roy turns heads in Caroline's couture gown at the Cannes red carpet | See pics

New Delhi:

Mouni Roy recently grabbed everyone's attention at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with her stunning red carpet appearance. The actress also shared several pictures and videos from the French Riviera on social media.

For the red carpet, Mouni opted for a strapless gown by Caroline's Couture. She paired her outfit with elegant jewellery from Chopard, including a dazzling diamond floral necklace. She completed her glamorous look with a diamond watch and statement rings.

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