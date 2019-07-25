These 5 Govinda songs will make every 90s kid stand up and groove

Friday, July 26, 2019
     
Chi Chi aka Govinda who happens to be the undisputed wholesome entertainer of all times has ruled an entire decade. His songs are often played in dance parties even now and make the public groove to the peppy tune and quirky lyrics.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2019 23:45 IST
90s hero Govinda was and is a superstar. From his quirky dance steps to perfect comic timing, the actor has amused us all. After stepping into the acting career through the film Ilzaam in 1986, the actor established himself as a star. From doing typical Bollywood masala film to psychological thrillers, Govinda has covered a lot of genres. He gave a lot of superhits to the industry like Aankhen, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Dulhe Raja, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, etc.

He has the ultimate swag that ignited the fire on the screen with his impeccable dancing or acting. The undisputed wholesome entertainer of all times ruled an entire decade. If we talk about one reason why he will always be the Hero No. 1, it’s is because of his unconventional songs. His songs are often played in dance parties even now and make the public groove to the peppy tune and quirky lyrics.

Here’s a list of some of Govinda’s popular songs that will definitely take you down the memory lane:

During the recent Aap Ki Adalat session with India TV’s Chairperson and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma, the actor revealed why he never got awarded for his films. Have a look at what he said here

Click here for more Bollywood news

