Bengaluru nurse murdered by former partner after he gets engaged to another woman

Bengaluru:

A 39-year-old woman was found murdered at her home in Bengaluru, with police arresting a colleague in connection with the crime. The victim, identified as Mamta, was originally from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district. She had been working as a nurse at Jayadeva Hospital for the past year and was living with a friend in the Pragathipura area of Kumaraswamy Layout of the city.

Police said Mamta was found dead inside her house on Wednesday night. Preliminary investigation revealed that her throat had been slit. Her friend had gone to her hometown at that time and Mamta was alone at home.

A case was registered at the Kumaraswamy Layout police station after her body was recovered inside last night. Following the investigation, police arrested the accused, Sudhakar, in the case.

Love angle and frequent fights

South Division DCP Lokesh Jagalasar said Sudhakar was also employed as a male nurse at Jayadeva Hospital, where Mamta worked. The two became acquainted about a year ago and later developed a relationship.

According to the police, Mamta had recently been pressuring Sudhakar to marry her. However, Sudhakar had got engaged to another woman, which led to frequent arguments between the two.

On the night between December 24 and 25, a heated argument broke out at Mamta’s house. During the altercation, Sudhakar allegedly slit her throat with a kitchen knife, killing her on the spot.

Police said the accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Techie shoots wife dead over affair suspicion

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Bengaluru’s Rajaji Nagar Industrial Town, with police saying the crime was driven by his suspicion that she was having an affair. The accused, identified as Balamurugan, a software engineer, has been arrested, Bengaluru West Division DCP S Girish said.

The victim, Bhuvaneshwari, was employed as an assistant manager at a bank. Police said the couple, originally from Salem in Tamil Nadu, got married in 2011 and shifted to Bengaluru in 2018.

According to investigators, their relationship had been strained for the past one and a half to two years, following which they began living separately. The couple had two children, aged 12 and 5, who were staying with their mother.

Police also said the accused had resigned from his job about four months ago.

