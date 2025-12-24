Bengaluru police bust cocaine smuggling: Nigerian woman arrested with drugs hidden in bread The accused arrived in New Delhi last year on a student visa but did not enroll in any educational institution. She later stayed in Mumbai and its suburbs, including Ghatkopar, Ambawadi, and Nalasopara, and became involved in drug trafficking.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian woman, Olajide Ester Ianuoluwa, for smuggling cocaine hidden inside loaves of bread. The arrest was made by the CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing based on a tip-off. Authorities seized 121 grams of cocaine from the accused, with an estimated value of around Rs 1.2 crore. The drugs were concealed in hollow sections within bread loaves to avoid detection during routine checks.

Smuggling route: Mumbai to Bengaluru

The woman allegedly traveled from Mumbai to Bengaluru on private buses, carrying the cocaine hidden in the bread. She reportedly received the narcotics from a male associate in Mumbai and was instructed to hand them over personally to another Nigerian citizen in Bengaluru to avoid interception through courier services.

The accused arrived in New Delhi last year on a student visa but did not enroll in any educational institution. She later stayed in Mumbai and its suburbs, including Ghatkopar, Ambawadi, and Nalasopara, and became involved in drug trafficking.

CCB officials were tipped that she would meet a local drug buyer near Varthur, Bengaluru. Acting on this information, the police apprehended her as soon as she arrived. Based on her information, the Nigerian buyer in the Varthur area was also arrested and later deported from India.

The CCB confirmed that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to crack down on international drug trafficking networks operating in India.