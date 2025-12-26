BJP wins Thiruvananthapuram Mayor's post in historic first as VV Rajesh secures 51 votes Thiruvananthapuram corporation: VV Rajesh secured the support of 50 BJP councillors and an independent. Meanwhile, LDF candidate RP Shivaji and UDF candidate KS Sabarinathan secured 29 votes and 17 votes, respectively.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor VV Rajesh on Friday was elected as the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. This is for the first time in history when a councillor of the saffron party has been elected as the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Rajesh, who is saffron party's Kerala Secretary and Kodunganoor ward councillor, secured the support of 50 BJP councillors and an independent. Meanwhile, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate RP Shivaji and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate KS Sabarinathan secured 29 votes and 17 votes, respectively.

"We will move forward together, taking everyone along. Development programs will be implemented in all 101 wards, ensuring equal treatment. Thiruvananthapuram will be transformed into a developed city of the country," said Rajesh after becoming new Mayor.

BJP's historic victory in Thiruvananthapuram

The BJP had secured a historic victory in Thiruvananthapuram, which witnessed a triangular contest, during the recently held civic body elections in Kerala. The party won 50 wards, ending decades of Left rule in the state capital. The LDF won 29 wards, while the Congress-led UDF also made progress, emerging victorious on 19 wards.

The polling in Thiruvananthapuram was held during the first phase of Kerala civic body polls on December 9, which witnessed 70.91 per cent voters exercising their franchise, as per the State Election Commission (SEC).

PM Modi lauds BJP's historic victory

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP's historic victory and called it a 'watershed moment' in the state politics. In a series of posts on X (previously Twitter), the prime minister had said that the BJP will continue to work for Thiruvananthapuram's growth and will ease the lives of the people.

He also thanked BJP workers, calling them the party's strength. "Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala, who worked at the grassroots, which ensured today’s result became a reality," he had Xed.