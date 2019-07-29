Viral video of Indian family caught stealing at Bali hotel leaves Twitterati ashamed

Recently a video went crazily viral on the social media where an Indian family was caught stealing accessories and other items from a Bali hotel where they stayed. There were a lot of things that they stole as per the video that included towels, electronics, decorative pieces and other stuff. The video was posted on Twitter on July 27 and has been viewed more than 317,000 times.

A woman in the video can be seen arguing with the hotel officials who are checking the suitcases. It seemed as if the family stole whatever they could as the hotel officials was seen saying that the family that they'd managed to steal 'everything' from the hotel room, including hangars. The woman tells them to let them go as they have a flight to catch and that she would pay them for the stuff but the officials refused the payment.

The video was posted by Hemanth, who captioned it as, "this family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India. Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly. India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility."

Have a look:

This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India.



Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly.



India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility. pic.twitter.com/unY7DqWoSr — Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019

The Twitterati were ashamed after looking at the video where some said that people like them bring disgrace to the country. Have a look at how everyone reacted:

#balihotel let the family pay for it's wrong doing.

But family should be compensated for defamation.

Where r the human rights advocates?

The hotel management & local Govt should be pulled up for this.

Clear case of online mob justice.#Lynching of Indians in #Bali — Praveen Patil (@Nascorb) July 28, 2019

"Its not about money. I know you have lots of money. Its about respect."

A reminder to shinning #India something #indians forgot while sitting on their high horse of power wealth and trade. #balihotel@ndtv @ndtvindia @ndtvvideos @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/ME1qmyd19c — Desi Chittar (@DesiChittar) July 28, 2019

Worst tourists and bad name for India.

What a shamful act? Their passports must be canceled and Indonesia Govt should them immediately depot. #balihotel https://t.co/3YBxctraXB — Sami Qazi (@QaziSami) July 28, 2019

The best part, at the end of the video, that uncle taking the cop away just to settle the matter in a typical Indian style. #balihotel — Khursheed (@darkhursheed19) July 28, 2019

That Bali video has traumatized me.



Today my hands were trembling when I was putting the shower gel from my hotel bathroom in my bag..#balihotel — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 29, 2019

Such Indians must be named, shamed and publicly paraded naked for smearing the image of India.#balihotel — Shashi Bhushan Sinha (@kakumak) July 28, 2019