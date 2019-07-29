Monday, July 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Viral video of Indian family caught stealing at Bali hotel leaves Twitterati ashamed

Viral video of Indian family caught stealing at Bali hotel leaves Twitterati ashamed

In the video that has gone viral, the Indian family can be seen arguing with the hotel officials who are checking the suitcases. It seemed as if the family stole whatever they could.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2019 19:59 IST
Representative News Image

Viral video of Indian family caught stealing at Bali hotel leaves Twitterati ashamed

Recently a video went crazily viral on the social media where an Indian family was caught stealing accessories and other items from a Bali hotel where they stayed. There were a lot of things that they stole as per the video that included towels, electronics, decorative pieces and other stuff. The video was posted on Twitter on July 27 and has been viewed more than 317,000 times.

A woman in the video can be seen arguing with the hotel officials who are checking the suitcases. It seemed as if the family stole whatever they could as the hotel officials was seen saying that the family that they'd managed to steal 'everything' from the hotel room, including hangars. The woman tells them to let them go as they have a flight to catch and that she would pay them for the stuff but the officials refused the payment.

The video was posted by Hemanth, who captioned it as, "this family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India. Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly. India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility."

Have a look:

The Twitterati were ashamed after looking at the video where some said that people like them bring disgrace to the country. Have a look at how everyone reacted:

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryOdisha wins sweet battle against West Bengal, #OdishaRasagola trends on Twitter Next Story  