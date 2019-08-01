Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella’s transformation after 11 days of delivery will leave you amazed

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby just a couple of weeks back and looks like the South African model and actress has already hit the gym to shed the pregnancy weight. Gabriella took to her Instagram stories to shares her weight loss journey with her fans and also shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen as fit as she used to be before gaining the pregnancy weight. The actress shared how women should maintain their exercise regime even when they are pregnant to maintain their metabolism and body structure.

Gabriella Demetriades has been sharing all her special moments with boyfriend Arjun Rampal and their little baby boy on her Instagram with her followers. While sharing the pictures of her baby bump, Gabriella revealed that she gained 21 kgs in just the ninth moth of her pregnancy and she was afraid about losing weight but also had believed in the process. She wrote, “So this was me 3 weeks ago... a week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to.”

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella’s transformation after 11 days of delivery will leave you amazed

In the second picture she shared on her Instagram story, Gabriella talked about how she felt during her pregnancy and how she ate what she felt like but never gave up on exercise. She wrote, “I am blessed and grateful to have had a natural delivery and I have to say, the body is an amazing thing. I watched as I brought life into this world and I couldn’t care less about what I looked like doing it. We care so much about how we look and little about how we actually feel. 21 kgs heavier and I never felt better. All I really cared about is that my baby was happy and healthy. But now, I’m on the road to getting my old self back. I get asked all the time what my regime is, what I’m eating. What I’m doing.”

In the third picture, Gabriella’s drastic transformation is quite visible as she flaunts her droolworthy curves. She wrote, “This photo was taken 11 days after delivery. It’s a long way from where it was but the body is an amazing thing. All I can say it, don’t stop your regime during pregnancy. Move, eat well and treat yourself every now and again. Prenatal yoga really helped keep my pelvic floor strong (Tanvi at Tangerine studio kept me calm and taught me to breathe). Also remember everyone is different and all good things do take time: so be patient with your body and your mind.” Well, the actress has definitely set the fitness goals high with her series of pictures.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella’s transformation after 11 days of delivery will leave you amazed

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy on July 18. The Bollywood actor already has two daughter with his ex-wife Mehr. A few days ago Arjun took to his Instagram to share the name of his little bundle of joy and wrote, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal” Check out-

Arjun Rampal shared a picture with baby boy Arik

Alos read:

Arjun Rampal turns DJ on girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades's baby shower. Check out inside pictures

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Dementriades shares adorable photo with son. Have a look

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page