Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Dementriades shares adorable photo with son. Have a look

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Dementriades embraced parenthood earlier this month.

New Delhi Published on: July 27, 2019 12:31 IST
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, who recently embraced parenthood are over the moon. The duo is constantly sharing their excitement and happiness with their Instafam. Now, Gabriella has shared a heart-melting photograph of their newborn in which she is tired but in love. The South African model took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her son. "Tired but in love,'' she captioned it.

Earlier this week, Arjun shared an image of the baby holding on to his finger. He had also shared a monochrome image where he is seen smiling as he holds his bundle of joy. Although the face of the baby was not visible, one can see his hands as Arjun looked at him lovingly. 

In April, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

Walking into the weekend...

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last in ZEE5 original The Final Call.

(With IANS inputs)

