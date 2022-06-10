Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 7: Akshay Kumar starrer struggles to earn big in first week

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj morning shows cancelled due to low footfalls

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj opened to Rs 10.70 crore business

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj continues its downward trend. The period drama is struggling to impress the audience. The film registered a sharp drop at the box office on Day 7. After witnessing a rather slow start on its opening day, with a Rs 10.70 crore opening, the business picked up on Saturday and Sunday. However, on weekdays the film couldn't earn big at the ticket windows and, thus, managed to mint just Rs 55.50 crore till now, according to early estimates. Reportedly, the morning shows of the film are being cut down as it saw occupancy in single digits.

Samrat Prithviraj opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film witnessed a slow start on the first day, and recorded further drop ever since. According to the Box Office India, "the Hindi belts continue to sustain better but even there the weekday collections are on the average side after recording good weekend numbers." ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Manushi starrer's collections nosedive further

On Day 6, June 9, Samrat Prithviraj had earned a total of Rs 52.25 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#SamratPrithviraj continues to struggle... Biz at the national [multiplex] chains is dull... Eyes ₹ 55.5 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 52.25 cr. #India biz."

The film, written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, was previously titled 'Prithviraj.' It is based on the glorious life of mighty, brave king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the legendary warrior king who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this larger-than-life cinematic spectacle. On the other hand, Manushi Chillar makes this year’s awaited debut as Kumar's on-screen beloved Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles