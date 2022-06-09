Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Manushi starrer's collections nosedive further

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARAN ADARSH Samrat Prithviraj

Seems like Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's recently released film 'Samrat Prithviraj' is struggling to impress the audience. The historical drama is seeing a downward trend at the box office as it again registered a sharp drop on Day 6. According to early estimates, the film has managed to earn approx Rs 52 crore, till now. The film morning shows are being cancelled due to low attendance. After a Monday of Rs. 5 crore and a Tuesday of Rs. 4.25 cr, the film is staring at a 3.85 cr nett, Wednesday.

After witnessing a rather slow start on its opening day, with a Rs 10.70 crore opening, the business picked up on Saturday and Sunday and Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial managed to score a good first weekend despite competition from two regional releases, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Adivi Sesh’s Major at the box office. ALSO READ: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film struggles; sees further drop

According to Box Office India, "the collections are gain holding up better in the likes of UP and Bihar. The five-day collections of the film are now around 48.50 crore nett and the first week is looking to be 55-56 crore nett. The collections remain better in the Hindi belts for the film but that is no where near good enough. The surprise is Gujarat / Saurashtra as that normally behaves like a Rajasthan but for this film its has remained on the lower side. It is not as bad as Maharashtra but it should have done better going by the business in Rajasthan. Also, Gujarat is the only state where business is better now compared to pre-pandemic."

On Day 5, June 7, Samrat Prithviraj had earned a total of Rs 48.65 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram and wrote, "#SamratPrithviraj continues its downward trend... Trending is extremely weak, there's zilch hope of covering lost ground on weekdays or next weekend...Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr. Total: 48.65 cr. #India biz."

Meanwhile, the film, which was previously titled 'Prithviraj', is based on the glorious life of mighty, brave king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the legendary warrior king who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the ruthless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this larger-than-life cinematic spectacle. On the other hand, Manushi Chillar makes this year’s awaited debut as Kumar's on-screen beloved Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles.