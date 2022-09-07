Wednesday, September 07, 2022
     
Hrithik Roshan surprises fans: Declares contest to watch exclusive preview of Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to announce a contest for his fans to watch the trailer exclusively a day prior to the trailer launch. Sharing a video, he asked fans to perform a #VikramVedhaPose.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2022 11:49 IST
Hrithik Roshan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan

Earlier Hrithik Roshan had released the teaser of his much-awaited film 'Vikram Vedha' and had impressed the fans. Now, ahead of the trailer release, the charming actor has a surprise for all his fans across India. Yesterday, the actor took to his social media account to announce a contest for his fans to watch an exclusive preview of Vikram Vedha trailer. Hrithik shared a video in which he asked the fans to perform the #VikramVedhaPose and stand a chance to watch the trailer prior to the launch.

Sharing the details, the actor said, “Thank you everyone for making the teaser rock the way it did. I am down with a bit of a viral, so my mind is a bit scattered. Before the trailer launch on the 8th, team Vikram Vedha has planned a special preview for some of our well-wishers. So if you wish to be a part of it, please send us your pictures in the Vikram Vedha pose and you can win a chance to attend the preview."

A spokesperson for the film shared, “The trailer of Vikram Vedha is set to launch on September 8th 2022. However, we have planned a special preview for fans to witness the trailer on the big screens on Wednesday, September 7th, a day prior to the digital launch."

The movie is a remake of the Tamil film with the same name which starred R.Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

India Tv - Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HRITHIKROSHANVikram Vedha Poster starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

The teaser has created quite a buzz amongst the fans lately, giving a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's looks. The story of the movie is full of twists and turns as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Vikram Vedha will be an action-packed thriller and will hit the theatres on 30th September 2022.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

 

