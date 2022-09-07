Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan's film gets its female lead in Jennifer Winget? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFER WINGET, KARTIK AARYAN Jennifer Winget, Kartik Aaryan

Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan took everybody by surprise when he shared about his new film Aashiqi 3. The actor will be directed by Anurag Basu in third installment of the hit franchise. While the team announced Kartik as the lead actor, they kept the name of the film's actress as s secret. They didn't disclose any details about it. However, rumours are rife that Jennifer Winget may join the team of Aashiqui 3.

When the same was asked to Anurag Basu seemingly qushed the reports saying the cast hasn't been locked as of yet. “Well, I’ve been also hearing about these rumours. However, honestly, we’re currently at a very nascent stage. We’re currently ideating about various other aspects of film-making. Casting will be locked later on,” he told India Forums.

Kartik Aaryan had shared the film announcement on social media via a brief title video of the superhit track "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum" sung by Arijit Singh playing in the backdrop. The song was originally playbacked sung by Kumar Sanu in 1990's “Aashiqui”.

“Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da,” the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” star wrote on Instagram.

The makers are yet to announce the female lead of the film.

Basu's frequent collaborator, composer Pritam will be scoring the music for “Aashiqui 3”.

The original “Aashiqui”, directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, was a commercial success owing to Nadeem-Shravan's music and songs penned by Sameer, Rani Mallik and Madan Pal.

A spiritual sequel to the film, “Aashiqui 2” (2013) was directed by Mohit Suri and featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

The second part also turned out to be a huge blockbuster. The songs of the film composed by Jeet Gannguli, Mithoon and Ankit Tiwari with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, Sandeep Nath, Sanjay Masoomm and Mithoon.

