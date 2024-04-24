HMD 'self-branded' Pulse, Pulse Plus, Pulse Pro make their global debut: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : HMD HMD smartphones

Smartphone manufacturer HMD, which is also the brand licensee of Nokia mobile phones, has launched the first batch of “self-branded” smartphones. The HMD Pulse, HMD Pulse Plus, and HMD Pulse Pro made their global debut today. These smartphones feature a 6.65-inch LCD display, Unisoc T606 processor, 5,000mAh batteries and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

HMD Pulse, HMD Pulse Plus, and HMD Pulse Pro price

The Pulse is priced at Euro 140 (roughly Rs 12,500), while the Pulse Plus costs Euro 160 (roughly Rs 14,500) and the Pulse Pro costs Euro 180 (roughly Rs 16,000). HMD has already announced that its self-branded devices will be available in India, so it's possible that an India-related announcement could be made at any time.

HMD Pulse, HMD Pulse Plus, and HMD Pulse Pro specifications

These smartphones are powered by a Unisoc T606 processor, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM in the Pulse model, and 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM in the Pulse Pro and Pulse Plus models. The Pro and Plus models also come with up to 128GB of storage, while the regular Pulse has 64GB.

All three phones support expandable storage of up to 256GB through a microSD card slot. The phones run on the Android 14 operating system, with HMD committing to up to two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

These smartphones have the same 6.65-inch LCD display, featuring a 720p resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits.

The Pulse has a 13-megapixel main camera, while the Plus and Pro models have a 50-megapixel primary camera. The secondary camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor on all three phones. The Pulse and Pulse Plus have an 8-megapixel front camera, while the Pulse Pro has a 50-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Pulse, Pulse Plus, and Pulse Pro all have a 5,000mAh battery. The Plus model supports 20W fast charging, while the regular and Plus models support 10W charging. The phones support connectivity options such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G, Wi-Fi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

All the three Pulse phones are built to "Gen 1 repairability", which allows users to swap the battery and even the screen at home using self-repair kits from iFixit.

