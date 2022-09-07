Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer is a sinking ship

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PAVANKUMAR2075 Liger

Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's latest film had promised many things before it had hit theaters. One of them was a tentpole that would 'revive' the dooming box office of Bollywood. But almost at the hills of two weeks, the film is far away from any reviving. Instead, it's struggling to keep the shows running in cinema halls. The film has a decent opening but beyond that, it simply followed a downward trend of low collections.

Liger Box Office Report

In the wake of mixed reviews on its release day, 'Liger' was able to earn Rs 33.12 crore worldwide on day one of its release in all the languages. That may be bigger than the opening-day collection of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Bollywood's biggest mainstream hit this year, which gained traction as the days went by. That, again, is more than what 'Samrat Prithviraj', 'Shamshera', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' each made on their first day, but it is clear from all available figures that 'Liger' has done well only in the two Telugu-speaking states. However, the numbers didn't continue to strive.

Bollymoviereviewz.com reports that worldwide, 'Liger' couldn't even earn a crore in a single day.

Made on a budget believed to be around Rs 100 crore, 'Liger' seems to staring at the possibility of not being able to recover the investment. The movie's makers, though, are confident because of the reception in the two Telugu-speaking states With no competition this weekend, and the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday (Wednesday) in the middle of the next, the 'Liger' team is confident that it will recover the movie's costs in the first two weeks. That is a prospect worth waiting and watching out for.

About Liger

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is also for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.

