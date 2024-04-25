Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Poll campaign ends, BJP and SP spend almost equal funds in Noida

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha election 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The stage is set for the voting in phase 2 in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the poll campaigning for the second phase ended on Wednesday. Now, the voting will take place on April 26 (Friday). In the second phase, polling will take place in 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories. The first phase was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies. On the last day of the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of Madhya Pradesh, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad. Meanwhile, The election officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar will on Thursday report for their duty at Phool Mandi in Noida Sector 82 where the poll strong room is located, Verma said, adding all arrangements have been made for their stay. People in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency (Noida) will also cast votes tomorrow. Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency includes five assembly areas of Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Khurja and Sikandrabad. Of the five assembly segments, Khurja and Sikandrabad lie in Bulandshahr district but are part of Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.