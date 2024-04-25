Thursday, April 25, 2024
     
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Poll campaign ends, BJP and SP spend almost equal funds in Noida

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Ahead of voting for the second phase, Congress and BJP are locked in a bitter war of words. PM Modi, who is leading BJP's campaign, attacked Congress on Sam Pitroda's comment on inheritance tax, while Rahul Gandhi hit back at PM on unemployment and inflation.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2024 8:38 IST
Lok Sabha polls
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha election 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The stage is set for the voting in phase 2 in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the poll campaigning for the second phase ended on Wednesday. Now, the voting will take place on April 26 (Friday). In the second phase, polling will take place in 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories. The first phase was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies. On the last day of the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of Madhya Pradesh, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad. Meanwhile, The election officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar will on Thursday report for their duty at Phool Mandi in Noida Sector 82 where the poll strong room is located, Verma said, adding all arrangements have been made for their stay. People in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency (Noida) will also cast votes tomorrow. Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency includes five assembly areas of Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Khurja and Sikandrabad. Of the five assembly segments, Khurja and Sikandrabad lie in Bulandshahr district but are part of Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Live updates :Lok Sabha election 2024

  • Apr 25, 2024 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Noida: BJP and SP spend almost equal funds

    The campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency ended at 6 pm on Wednesday, officials said. BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma incurred the maximum expenditure of Rs 47. 68 lakh during the campaign closely followed by Samajwadi Party candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar at Rs 46. 42 lakh while BSP's Rajendra Singh Solanki spent Rs 34. 06 lakh, according to official data. The maximum expenditure limit permitted by the Election Commission to a Lok Sabha candidate is Rs 95 lakh.

  • Apr 25, 2024 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi, defends 4 per cent Muslim quota in Karnataka

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the Congress had “transferred” the reservation quota from backward classes to Muslims is a “blatant lie”. He also defended 4 per cent reservation for Muslims under the backward classes category in Karnataka.

