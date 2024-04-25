IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant breaks Virat Kohli's long-standing IPL record

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli

Delhi Capitals have somewhat brought their IPL 2024 on track winning three of their last four matches. They are currently at the sixth place with four wins in nine matches and a couple more wins can certainly push them in top four. Meanwhile, their latest win came against IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans by four runs with skipper Rishabh Pant being the hero. He smashed 88 runs off just 43 balls including 30 runs in the final over of the innings off Mohit Sharma.

In the process, the left-handed batter created an all-time record in IPL surpassing none other than Virat Kohli who was on top for 11 years. Pant took the liking to the Titans' death overs specialist Mohit during his blistering knock. The latter recorded the worst ever figures in IPL history conceding 73 runs in his four overs. Interestingly, the bowler conceded a massive 62 runs off 73 he conceded against Pant only in 18 balls he bowled at the batter.

Most runs by a batter against a bowler in an IPL match

Runs (Balls) Batter Bowler Year 62 (18) Rishabh Pant Mohit Sharma 2024 52 (17) Virat Kohli Umesh Yadav 2013 51 (16) Hashim Amla Lasith Malinga 2017 48 (18) KL Rahul Dale Steyn 2020 47 (15) Kieron Pollard Sam Curran 2019 47 (18) Kieron Pollard Amit Mishra 2014

This is a record in IPL for a batter scoring most runs against a specific bowler in a match. Kohli held the earlier record having smashed 52 runs off 17 deliveries back in 2013. Hashim Amla is also part of this list as he had taken apart Lasith Malinga for 51 runs off 16 balls during IPL 2017. Next is KL Rahul who had smashed Dale Steyn for 48 runs in 18 balls back in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league.

As far as the match is concerned, Pant smashing 30 runs in the final over of the innings proved to be the difference eventually as the Gujarat Titans fell just four runs short of the 224 runs that the Capitals posted in their 20 overs.