Thursday, April 25, 2024
     
  Delhi Capitals' emerging pacer violates IPL's Code of Conduct, reprimanded for aggresive celebration

Rasikh Salam was the pick of all the Delhi Capitals bowlers on Wednesday (April 24) as he grabbed a three-wicket haul and helped Delhi Capitals win their fourth game of the season.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2024 10:58 IST
Rasikh Salam.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rasikh Salam.

The most successful bowler for Delhi Capitals (DC) during their home clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday (April 24), Rasikh Salam Dar, has been penalised for going overboard with his celebration after claiming a wicket.

Salam, 24, was found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct. He has been reprimanded for committing a level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which deals with "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player".

More to follow....

