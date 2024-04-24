India TV Chunav Manch: 'BJP to win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana', says ML Khattar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaks at India Tv Chunav Manch.

India TV Chunav Manch: Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar today (April 24) spoke about his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that our political relations are quite cordial and we have worked together for a long time and learned a lot from each other.

Replying to the question at India TV’s day-long conclave Chunav Manch in the national capital, ML Khattar said, "It is good to hand over the duties to someone who is capable and has a lot of caliber," said Khattar.

Relationship between PM Modi and ML Khattar

"I have taken several positive advantages from PM Modi's experience while working together," Khattar added. "In Haryana, we have set the example of several initiatives and yojanas which were later adopted by the entire nation," he said.

PM Modi also mentioned about such development programmes in other states of the country to set an example.

Khattar on Farmers' protest

The farmer protest was a way to create conspiracies in India. "Farmers are with BJP and they are supporting us in large numbers. Punjab government provoked them to take illegal actions," ML Khattar added.

Khattar on Parivaarvaad

"The entire state of Haryana is my family. Though, I don't have any family, but they are no less than my family members," he said.

"My family tried to convince me to get married but I refused to marry anyone and only focused on my work. One day I clarified to my father that I will not marry anyone in my life," Khattar added.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

"We will win all 10 seats in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls," Khattar clarified. On being asked about getting big role post 2024 elections, Khattar added that he did not expect anything big.

ML Khattar on Rahul Gandhi's political career

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should quit his very own political party because then only something can be done. Both him (Rahul) and Priyanka Gandhi does not have any career in politics.

ALSO READ: ‘I.N.D.I.A bloc 300 paar,’ claims AAP leader Sanjay Singh in India TV Chunav Manch

ALSO READ: 'Manmohan’s 10-year-rule was a waste:' Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Chunav Manch