‘I.N.D.I.A bloc 300 paar,’ claims AAP leader Sanjay Singh in India TV Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh today said, he was hopeful the opposition INDIA bloc would cross 300 Lok Sabha seats in this Lok Sabha election.

Replying to some rapid-fire questions at India TV’s daylong conclave ‘Chunav Manch’ here, Sanjay Singh was asked if his party’s decision to join the opposition alliance was a choice or compulsion. Sanjay Singh replied, “the country is facing danger to the Constitution and democracy, and in order to protect them, all parties need to join hands to stop autocracy”. Asked whether he expected INDIA alliance to win 100, 200 or 300 seats. Sanjay Singh replied: “Teen Sau Paar”(More Than 300).

Asked who will be the best PM candidate if the opposition came to power among choices like Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee or Akhilesh Yadav, the AAP leader replied: “I can only say, it will be decided unanimously after elections, and whosoever becomes the PM will at least not make tea from ‘naali ki gas’”.

During rapid-fire questioning, Sanjay Singh described Rahul Gandhi as “an emerging leader (ubharta hua neta)”, Mamata Banerjee as “imaandar aur paripakwa (honest and mature), Akhilesh Yadav as a “youth leader having positive pro-people outlook”, Lalu Yadav as “a leader who fought a long battle for social justice”, Sonia Gandhi as “a very seasoned politician, who, you will agree, never crossed limits and set an example in politics”, Narendra Modi “as one who will be remembered as a taanashah (dictator)”.

When the questioner asked about Amit Shah, there were shouts of ‘Modi, Modi’ from the audience, but after a brief commotion, Sanjay Singh replied: “He is the Home Minister who failed to discharge his responsibility in Manipur, Delhi and on the borders”.

“It is a deep conspiracy, and he was given insulin only after 40 minutes of video conferencing with AIIMS doctors. …He is being tortured. He was put under 24-hour CCTV surveillance in his cell, and the videos were sent to Prime Minister’s office and Lt. Governor. After four days of round-the-clock surveillance, the camera directions were changed”, Singh said.

Lashing out at Modi’s guarantees, the AAP leader said, “I can only say there is only one Modi guarantee: the guarantee to speak lies”.

He said, what happened during the mayoral election in Chandigarh and the LS election in Surat, was only a teaser of things to come. “Surat Toh Jhanki Hai, Poora Desh Abhi Baaki Hai” (Surat was a teaser, this will happen across the country). He added: “I am not questioning this election. I am questioning the electoral process. Raising questions about electoral process is our right. What is the Election Commission doing?”