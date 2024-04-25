NZ vs PAK Pitch Report for 4th T20I: How will surface at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore play?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PAKISTAN CRICKET New Zealand vs Pakistan

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The first matches took place in Rawalpindi where both teams won one match each while the series opener had ended in no result. This is a crucial match of the series as the winner will take an unassailable lead of 2-1 with no chance of losing the contest.

Both completed matches have been won by chasing team with Pakistan winning by seven wickets in the second T20I while the Kiwis gunned down the 179-run target with ease in the previous game with seven wickets in hand to level the series. However, the conditions in Lahore come with a new set to challenges and it will be interesting to see which team ends on top.

NZ vs PAK Lahore Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is known to be very good for batting as it has been evident in Pakistan Super League (PSL) over the years. A total of 27 matches have taken place at this venue in the shortest format with 16 of them being won by side batting first. England registered the highest score of 209/3 here against Pakistan while 176 is the highest total chased.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 27

Matches won batting first - 16

Matches won batting second - 11

Average 1st inns score - 162

Average 2nd inns score - 144

Highest total - 209/3 by ENG vs PAK

Lowest total - 94/10 by NZ vs PAK

Highest score chased - 176/8 by PAK vs ZIM

Lowest score defended - 126/7 by PAKW vs BANW

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell(c), Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Tom Blundell, Josh Clarkson, Ben Sears, Ben Lister

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan(w), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Azam Khan, Zaman Khan