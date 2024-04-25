India TV Sports Wrap on April 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND BCCI India TV Sports Wrap.

The 41st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (April 25). On the other hand, Pakistan will be in action against New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the series in Lahore. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

Delhi won their fourth game of the season, defeating Gujarat in the 40th game.

Delhi Capitals climb to sixth on IPL 2024 points table

Delhi Capitals have moved to the sixth position on the table after their win over Titans.

Mohit Sharma delivers most expensive spell in IPL history

Gujarat Titans' pacer Mohit Sharma delivered the most expensive spell in the history of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

SRH to take on RCB in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against RCB in the 41st game of IPL 2024 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan to face New Zealand in fourth T20I

Pakistan will take the field against the Kiwis in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Rasikh Salam reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct

Salam has been found guilty of breaching IPL's Code of Conduct. He committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and was reprimanded by the match referee.

Atlanta to battle against Juventus in Italian Cup finale

Atlanta have advanced to the final of the ongoing Italian Cup after their 4-1 win over 10-man Fiorentina.

Man United beat Sheffield United in Premier League

Manchester United defeated Sheffield United 4-2 in the ongoing Premier League.

Liverpool suffer defeat at hands of Everton

Liverpool suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Everton in the Premier League and their hopes of winning the title have taken a hit.

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter ruled out for remainder of New Zealand series