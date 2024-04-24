Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi in Amravati

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are underway in the nation. Voting for the first phase has already concluded while the second phase polling is scheduled for April 26. With just two days left for the second phase, political parties have intensified their campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi in Amravat, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad. In the second phase, 89 constituencies will go to polls across 13 states and Union Territories. Stay tuned for latest updates.