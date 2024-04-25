IPL 2024 Points Table: Delhi Capitals move to sixth after securing thriller against Gujarat Titans

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have moved to the sixth spot on the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 points table after securing a hard-fought win over Gujarat Titans in the 40th match on Wednesday (April 24) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi's four-run victory helped them claim their fourth win of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and they have now moved past Gujarat Titans on the ladder.

Both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have eight points but Delhi's net run rate (NRR) of -0.386 is better than Titans' -0.974 and hence the Rishabh Pant-led side finds itself ahead on the points table.

Rajasthan Royals are enjoying a dream season and continue to sit atop the table. Having conceded just a solitary game this season, the IPL 2008 winners are No. 1 with 14 points and have an impressive net run rate (NRR) of 0.698.

With two losses and five wins out of seven games, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are second behind Rajasthan but have a better net run rate (1.206) compared to them.

The high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad have the same number of points as KKR but an inferior net run rate (0.914) compared to KKR has kept them at three.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Ranking Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NRR (Net run rate) 1. Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 0.698 2. Kolkata knight Riders 7 5 2 10 1.206 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 0.914 4. Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 0.148 5. Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 8 0.415 6. Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 8 -0.386 7. Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 8 -0.974 8. Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227 9. Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292 10. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 2 -1.046

Orange Cap Leaderboard 2024

Virat Kohli continues to lead the Orange Cap race. The right-handed batter has scored 379 runs in eight games. The captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ruturaj Gaikwad is second on the leaderboard with 349 runs.