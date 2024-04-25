Congress announces candidates for Telangana, Andhra, pits Mohd Sameer Waliullah against Owaisi in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Mohd Sameer Waliullah

Congress on Wednesday announced three candidates for the Telangana's Lok Sabha constituencies, including a high-profile Hyderabad seat. The grand old party also released a list of its candidates for three Lok Sabha and six assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

In Telangana, the Congress Central Election Commission released the list of candidates - Mohd. Sameer Waliullah, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy and Velichala Rajender Rao.

Mohd. Sameer Waliullah will take on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, making the poll battle triangular as BJP's Madhavi Latha is carrying out intense election campaigns.

Congress leader Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy was fielded from the Khammam seat. The grand old party pitted Velichala Rajender Rao against BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat.

Andhra elections: Congress announces candidates for three Lok Sabha, six assembly seats

The Congress also released the list of its candidates for three Lok Sabha and six assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. KBR Naidu will contest from the Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency, SK Basheed from Rajampet and M Jagapathi from Chittoor.

According to an All India Congress Committee (AICC) press release, for the assembly elections, G Tirupathi will contest from Srungavarapukota, G Anji Babu from Bapatla and C Chandra Paul from Sattenapalle. Shaik Jelani Basha will contest on a Congress ticket from the Kurnool assembly seat, M Khasim Vali from Yemmiganur and PS Murli Krishnaraju from Mantralayam.

The Congress also replaced its candidates for Cheepurupalli, Vijayawada East, Tenali, Kondapi and Markapuram assembly constituencies.

The party is contesting the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls, which are being held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, in an alliance with its INDIA bloc partners the CPI and the CPI(M).

Also read: PM Modi hints at Shivraj Chouhan's inclusion in Cabinet, says, 'If he wins Vidisha...' | VIDEO