Drishyam 2: When and Where to watch Ajay Devgn's crime-thriller, Review, Box Office, Book Ticket Online

Ajay Devgn starrer crime thriller Drishyam 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, a Hindi remake ofMohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. It also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer, which stirred the internet with its suspense and intriguing visuals. The first instalment of Drishyam was a sleeper hit. It received critical acclaim and positive reviews much later in its release.

Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar successfully save his family from police detention, will have a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession, but whether he would actually do so remains to be seen in the film. Tabu has returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on him. The film is nearing its release date, and advance booking is in full swing. The crime-thriller is all set to hit 2 crore mark soon at the ticket windows. The creators have also announced a 50% discount on tickets on the day of release.

What is Drishyam movie release date?

18 November 2022

Where to book Drishyam movie tickets?

You can book Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of Drishyam 2?

Abhishek Pathak

Who are the producers of Drishyam 2 movie?

Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar

Who are the writers of Drishyam 2 movie?

Aamil Keeyan Khan

What is the star cast of Drishyam 2 movie?

Ajay Devgn

Tabu

Akshaye Khanna

Shriya Saran

Ishita Dutta

Mrunal Jadhav

Rajat Kapoor

Neha Joshi

Kamlesh Sawant

Yogesh Soman

What is the running time of Drishyam 2?

2 hours 25 minutes

What is the cost of Drishyam 2 movie?

While the makers have not announced the budget yet, but reportedly it is around Rs. 50 crores.

How can I see Drishyam 2 Movie Trailer?

You can watch Drishyam 2 movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called T-series.

Where can I check the review of Drishyam 2 movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Drishyam 2 movie review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

Drishyam 2: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

