Wednesday, November 16, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Krishna last rites today: Devastated Mahesh Babu prepares for last journey | LIVE UPDATES
Live now

Krishna last rites today: Devastated Mahesh Babu prepares for last journey | LIVE UPDATES

Krishna last rites today: Mahesh Babu's father and veteran Tollywood superstar Krishna's last rites will take place today. He will be cremated with full state honours at Mahaprasthanam crematorium.

Vaishali Jain Written By: Vaishali Jain New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2022 11:00 IST
superstar Krishna
Image Source : TWITTER/ANURAG THAKUR superstar Krishna

Krishna last rites today: The 80 year-old superstar, Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, popularly known as Krishna will be laid to rest today. He will be cremated with full state honours at Mahaprasthanam crematorium. Krishna, father of superstar Mahesh Babu, was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Monday and was put on ventilator. He continued to remain in an extremely critical state, following his admission to the emergency ward due to a cardiac arrest and upon resuscitation he was shifted to ICU. He passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday. A number of family members and celebrities from all over Tollywood came over to pay their last respects. Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR and Ram Charan among were also present to console a devastated Mahesh Babu who lost his mother and elder brother earlier this year.

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Krishna Funeral LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 16, 2022 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Krishna's last rites will be performed today at Mahaprasthanam, Mahesh Babu’s firm GMB Entertainment said in tweet.

     

     

  • Nov 16, 2022 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Ghattamaneni family's official statement

    After Krishna passed away, the Ghattamaneni family shared the official statement a few hours after the actor's demise.

  • Nov 16, 2022 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Superstar Krishna passes away

    Veteran Tollywood actor Krishna passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad early Tuesday while undergoing treatment after he suffered cardiac arrest. He was 79. Superstar Krishna, one of the last legends of Telugu film industry and Mahesh Babu's father breathed his last at Continental Hospital, where he was admitted late Sunday night after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News