Krishna last rites today: Devastated Mahesh Babu prepares for last journey | LIVE UPDATES

Krishna last rites today: The 80 year-old superstar, Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna, popularly known as Krishna will be laid to rest today. He will be cremated with full state honours at Mahaprasthanam crematorium. Krishna, father of superstar Mahesh Babu, was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Monday and was put on ventilator. He continued to remain in an extremely critical state, following his admission to the emergency ward due to a cardiac arrest and upon resuscitation he was shifted to ICU. He passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday. A number of family members and celebrities from all over Tollywood came over to pay their last respects. Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR and Ram Charan among were also present to console a devastated Mahesh Babu who lost his mother and elder brother earlier this year.

