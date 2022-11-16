Heartbreaking video of Mahesh Babu tearing up at father Krishna's funeral goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOURS_SAINATH Mahesh Babu at father Krishna's funeral

Heartbreaking video of Mahesh Babu: It's been a tragic year for the Ghattamaneni family. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has had a difficult year personally. He lost his elder brother, Ramesh Babu, early in the year and in September the actor lost his mother Indira Devi. And now, tragedy has once again struck him with the passing away of his father, veteran Tollywood superstar, Krishna.

Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna, popularly known as Superstar Krishna, ruled the Telugu film world during the 1960s, 70s and 80s. In a 'colossal loss' to the Telugu film industry, fans lost their Andhra James Bond in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was being treated in a hospital in Hyderabad after he suffered a heart attack. As the news spread, actors, filmmakers and politicians lined up to pay homage to the late actor. Mahesh Babu was at the doorstep to receive them.

Photos and videos of the devastated actor from his father's funeral have been doing rounds on social media. A video that has broken the hearts of fans has Mahesh Babu tearing up at Krishna's funeral. As guests hug the actor to console him, Mahesh breaks down into tears. The video has gone viral on social media.

As such photos and videos of Mahesh Babu emerge on social media, fans have been extending their support to the Ghattamaneni family. "Stay Strong Mahesh Babu" and "We are with Ghattamaneni family," are among the trending hashtags on social media platforms.

Krishna began his acting career on the stage in early 1960s, before making it big on the silver screen. He got his breakthrough as the lead actor with films like 'Thene Manasulu' and 'Sakshi'. He starred in spy films like 'Gudachari 116', 'Agent Gopi', 'Rahasya Gudachari' and 'Gudachari 117' which enthralled the audience who knew about such films only in Hollywood. Krishna introduced the Western cowboy genre to Telugu audience with his film 'Mosagaallaku Mosagaadu', a runaway success.

He earned everlasting fame with his portrayal of 'Alluri Sitarama Raju', a legendary revolutionary in the freedom movement in coastal Andhra, on screen. 'Alluri Sitarama Raju' remains an iconic film in the Telugu film industry even to this day. It was the first cinemascope movie in Telugu. 'Simhasanam', also produced and directed by Krishna, was the first 70 mm stereophonic sound film in Tollywood.

Krishna's starred in a number of films with leading ladies of the 1980s, including Sridevi ('Gharana Donga', 'Bangaru Bhoomi' and 'Bangaru Koduku'), Jayaprada ('Allari Bava', 'Ragile Hrudayalu') and Vijaya Shanti.

He also acted in as many as 50 multi-starrer movies teaming up with several other leading actors, including N T Rama Rao and Sobhan Babu and also those junior to him like Ravi Teja.

Krishna made significant contributions to the film industry with his Padmalaya Studios in Hyderabad. He dabbled in politics as well and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Eluru constituency in coastal Andhra on behalf of Congress.

It is indeed a huge loss for the Ghattamaneni family and the Tollywood industry.

