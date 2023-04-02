Bholaa box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer fails to make an impact

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bholaa poster featuring Ajay Devgn

Bholaa box office collection day 3: It seems Ajay Devgn's recently released film is struggling to gain momentum at the box office. After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Bholaa is the second big-budget film released in theatres this year. The trailer of the film left the fans excited and it transformed into a great opening for the film. Though according to the advance booking reports, Bholaa witnessed a good Day 1 collection, the movie saw a sharp 35-40 percent drop in its collections on the second day.

As per figures from distributors and producers, Bholaa earned Rs 12.10 crore nett on the third day of its release. This gave the film a whopping 63% jump in collections as compared to Friday. The jump means the film has a good shot to cross Rs 45 crore in its extended opening weekend now, given that it holds on Sunday as well. Even if the movie saw a rise in the collection, the churning amount remains low for an Ajay Devgn movie. As per the report, Bholaa is largely getting affected by the Ramadan month and some circuits are much lower than expected.

About Bhola

Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie 'Kaithi' which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays a hero who will shake up each one of the villains beyond imagination. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Nonetheless, fans enjoyed Ajay Devgn's Bholaa on the big screen. What may not work in favor of the film is that it is a remake and those who have already seen Karthi's Kaithi already know the story and what twists to expect.

