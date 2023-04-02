Watch Shah Rukh Khan grooving with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh in Jhoome jo Pathaan at NMACC | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra at NAMCC

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala saw the who-is-who of Bollywood descend upon the venue. Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities marked their presence on day 2 of the event. The inauguration saw some power-packed performances last night by celebrities. Among all the performances, the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan stole the show. He was seen shaking his legs with Varun Dhawan Nad Ranveer Singh on his blockbuster track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. SRK set the stage on fire with his enticing dance moves.

In the video, SRK is dressed in black Indo-Western attire and looked mesmerizing as always. He is flanked by Varun Dhawan on one side and Ranveer Singh on the other. Talking to the audience, Shah Rukh joked, “We’ll play the music but I’ll dance only a little. Else I will lose my breath and I will die.” He then asked the organizers to play the song and as it plays, Shah Rukh gestures for Varun and Ranveer to join him. Later, Shah Rukh also welcomed the much-in-demand Punjabi singer AP Dhillon on stage.

Ever since the video has gone viral on the internet, fans have gone crazy by watching their beloved Pathaan. One of the fans wrote, “King Khan looks youngest and fittest of all three at 57.” Another wrote, “Look at his energy at this age. What a man!” Many others praised the actor for getting his younger colleagues to dance with him. “So sweet of him to involve Varun and Ranveer too,” read one comment.

Another video has been doing the rounds where Varun Dhawan is seen pulling the American model and television personality Gigi Hadid on stage and lifting her in his arms.

Later in the event, the global icon Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh were also seen setting the stage on fire. Both performed on the song 'Gallan Goodiyan' from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday evening in a grand ceremony where Nita Ambani herself performed on stage. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz also arrived in Mumbai for the event on Saturday and graced the pink carpet.

