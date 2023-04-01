Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are setting the internet on fire; netizens wonder who is more handsome?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan with his family at NMACC, Mumbai

End number of times people have often pointed out how Aryan Khan is the carbon copy of his father Shah Rukh Khan. However, after his latest photos made their way to the internet, everyone is saying 'thought it was Aryan'. The 57-year-old superstar is looking as young as his son Aryan, who is 25 years old. Recently, the entire Pathaan family got clicked at NMACC, Mumbai and the internet is still drooling over the photos.

While Aryan always keeps his profile low with limited appearances and social media posts, daddy Shah Rukh makes sure to cover it up with his enticing persona. Shah Rukh Khan's latest photos are taking the internet by storm. Not from any angle he is looking his age, his perfect jawline with chiseled looks is just jaw-dropping. Fans and celebrities can't take their eyes off the King of Bollywood and showered love in the comment section.

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani shared a couple of photos of King Khan. Actress Mahira Khan who has worked with SRK in Raees commented, "What is this behavior Pooja?". Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga who is a big fan of SRK, commented, "Dear Lord." Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared the photos with the caption, "Deadddd." On that, Deepika Padukone commented, "Me Too" and Karan Johar wrote, "Hottest" with lots of fire emojis.

When celebrities are relishing the eye-soaring moment, how can fans keep calm about it? One of the fans commented, "Ummm excuse me mam...is this Srk at his 25 or Aryan at his 57? I really want to know". Another one wrote, "FIR Kar Raha Hu Main Ab @iamsrk Ke Naam, Jaha Bhi Jaate Hai Aag Laga Dete Hai". "Allowed hai kya? 57 ki umr me bhi itna hot dikhna", added another fan. While few are still guessing who is more handsome, "Looks like Aryan helped with the styling". "Srk giving tough competition to his son", here comes another comment. The comment section seems flooding, "Shave him off and we get 2 Aryan Khans".

What's next for Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is currently gearing up for his next big release 'Jawan', directed by Atlee. The movie marks Soth actress Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Shah Rukh also has Raj Kumar Hirani's 'Dunky' in his Kitty. His comeback movie 'Pathaan' has been ruling the box office till now and has created history by becoming the first ever Hindi movie to enter the 1000 core club.

