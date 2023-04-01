Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya get clicked in Kerala's Munnar; fans call it 'April Fool prank'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KERALATOURISM Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted in Kerala

A day before, Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya arrived India! The Spider-Man: No Way Home leads were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Friday (March 31). Several pictures of the duo emerged online soon after they exited the airport in the city. And now the Hollywood star couple Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands in Munnar, Kerala are doing the rounds on social media.

It was rumoured that the two were in Mumbai for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening. However, they were not spotted at the event, which saw the who's who from the world of glamour including names such as Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shah Rukh Khan among many others. The official account of Kerala Tourism on Saturday shared a picture of Holland and Zendaya holding hands as they posed standing between the picturesque lush green locale of Munnar. The photograph was captioned: "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" and had the hashtags 'faraway home', 'Munnar' and 'Kerala tourism'.

However, many found the April Fool's prank one of the best. A person wrote: "Kudos to editor." Another said: "Nice try don't do it again." "April first hits Munnar!!" said an amused user. Some netizens tagged it as "prank" and "photoshop". Zendaya and Tom were pictured in Mumbai on Friday. The two were photographed exiting the Mumbai airport. Another user commented, "They're really in India right now!! Not sure about munnar".

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged and want to take their whirlwind relationship to the next level. The two met on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016, where Zendaya played Michelle Jones and Holland played Peter Parker. The couple appears to be taking their on-screen romance off-screen, with the big announcement coming soon.

Even though they kept their relationship a complete secret for so long, it was made public after a picture of the two sharing a kiss in a car went viral. The couple eventually made their romance public by posting about it on social media, making red-carpet appearances, and getting spotted together a few times.

