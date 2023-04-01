April Fool's Day: Akshay Kumar becomes prank inspiration for fans; shares hilarious video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's Instagram upload

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is not only known for his out-of-the-box stunts but also for his pranks on sets. How can the prankster of Bollywood not celebrate April Fool's day? The actor took to Instagram Reels to share a hilarious video of his latest prank. The person Akshay pranked was his clothing brand FORCE IX's co-founder Manish Mandhana. Towards the end of the video, Akshay also shared a clip of his Bhagam Bhag character.

Akshay shared a video in which he is seen asking his clothing brand co-founder Manish Mandhana to lift him up. In the video, Akshay can be seen lifting Manish with utmost ease. Of course, there was a catch. He had a little help from a friend. After repeated attempts, Akshay's friend failed to lift him up easily. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Here’s some prank inspo for you all to try today. Tell me how it went :) #AprilFoolsDay"

Fans have been lauding Akshay for his prankster skills. One of the users wrote, "The best part is Akshay paaji (brother) using his own meme." At the end of the video, Akshay used a clip of himself from the 2006 film Bhagam Bhag. Actor Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon also commented on Akshay's video. She wrote, “Love it.” Many fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

Akshay is currently working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial role. He was last seen in the Karan Johar-backed film Selfiee (2023) alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee was released in theatres on February 24. Last year, Akshay was seen in several films such as Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj, which did not work at the box office.

