Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's action thriller witnesses a DROP

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's recently released film seems to be struggling to gain momentum at ticket windows. Starring Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Raai Laxmi and Amala Paul in pivotal roles, the action-thriller Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Kaithi. After a decent collection on day 1, Bholaa saw a sharp 35-40 percent drop in its collections on the second day. Early estimates suggest that the film may earn somewhere around Rs 6-6.5 crore nett, thus taking its two-day collection to Rs 16.5 crore nett.

The film will need to show around 40-50 per cent jump to match its first day collection. According to Box Office India, "Bholaa has seen a drop in business of around 35-40% on day two and will collect in the 6-6.50 crore nett. The drop is a little higher than it should but it becomes about covering the ground on Saturday and showing a 40-50% jump and going back to the first day collections. The drops on day two are across the board with bigger falls likely to come in places where the holiday benefited the first-day collections the most though these should come back on Thursday."

As per the report, Bholaa is largely getting affected by the Ramadan month and some circuits are much lower than expected.

Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie 'Kaithi' which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays a hero who will shake up each one of the villains beyond imagination. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

In the film, Tabu has tried her hand on hard core action and has even performed her action sequences herself. The audience has been in the awe of the gripping visuals in the film. Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles.

