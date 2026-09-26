Does Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War draw from Raj Kapoor's Sangam? X users think so

The first looks of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal from Love And War have given audiences their first glimpse into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film. Soon after the three posters were released, some X users began drawing parallels with Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala's Sangam.

The comparisons became more noticeable after pictures of Ranbir in an Indian Air Force uniform surfaced online. His first look from Love And War also presents him in a period setting with a modern vintage touch, while the posters of Alia and Vicky have added to the discussion around the film's characters and their relationships.

What do the posters reveal?

Bhansali Productions began unveiling the first looks of the three lead actors this week. Ranbir was introduced first, followed by Alia and then Vicky. Each poster has offered a different glimpse of the film without revealing the complete nature of their characters.

Ranbir Kapoor's first poster shows him sitting behind the wheel of a classic blue car, with old money charm. Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, appears as a cabaret artist, showing off her abs in a dramatic costume. Vicky Kaushal's poster has a distinctly old-school feel, with the actor seen lighting a cigarette. The three different looks have now led some X users to draw comparisons between Love And War and Raj Kapoor's Sangam.

See some reactions here:

Sangam vs Love And War

Sangam, released in 1964, starred Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar in a story centred on friendship, love and a complicated relationship between three people. The film was directed and produced by Kapoor and remains one of the notable romantic dramas of its era.

With Love And War also bringing three lead actors together in a story set against a war backdrop, some viewers have found similarities between the two films. However, the makers have not stated that the upcoming film is based on or inspired by Sangam. At this stage, the comparison remains an observation made by social media users rather than a confirmed detail about Bhansali's film.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Bhansali Productions and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

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Vicky Kaushal's first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War out, actor channelises old school charm