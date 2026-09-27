Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt close as he poses with Vicky Kaushal, SLB during Love And War reunion

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali came together for a dinner outing in Mumbai on Friday night, September 26. The get-together came shortly after the three lead character posters from Love And War were released, with Ranbir seen holding Alia close as the group posed for the paparazzi.

The timing of the reunion also gave fans another glimpse of the three actors together ahead of the release of Bhansali's much-awaited film. Ranbir, Alia and Vicky play the central characters in the period drama, which is scheduled to release in January 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt close

As the four stepped out after dinner, Ranbir and Alia posed together before joining Vicky and Bhansali for photographs. Ranbir kept his arm around Alia as they stood beside their director and co-star. The outing came after a three-day poster rollout for Love And War. Ranbir’s first look was released first, followed by Alia's character poster and then Vicky's.

The posters have offered the first detailed look at the different worlds inhabited by the three characters.

Ranbir, Alia and Vicky's different looks

Ranbir's poster shows him sitting behind the wheel of a classic blue car. Dressed in a vintage look, he appears relaxed at first glance, although a bloodied arm hints at the conflict surrounding his character. Alia's poster takes the film in a very different direction. She is seen as a cabaret performer in a dramatic costume, with the actor sporting a vintage-inspired look.

Vicky's poster has a more rugged, old-school appearance. He is seen lighting a cigarette, with scars visible on his face.

Love And War brings Ranbir, Alia and Vicky together

Love And War marks the first time Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will appear together in the same film. Ranbir and Alia have previously shared the screen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, while Ranbir and Vicky worked together in Sanju. Alia and Vicky were earlier paired in Raazi.

The film also marks another collaboration between Ranbir and Bhansali. The actor made his Hindi film debut with Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007. For Alia, Love And War is her second film with the filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi.

What we know about Love And War

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love And War is being mounted as a period drama with a love story at its centre. Bhansali is also producing the film, with Ila Bedi Dutta credited as a writer alongside him. The makers have kept details of the plot and the characters largely under wraps. The recently released posters, however, suggest three distinct visual worlds for Ranbir, Alia and Vicky.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak in a key role.

Love And War release date

Love And War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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