Follow us on Image Source : INDTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor celebrates seven years of ‘Ki and Ka’ with Kareena Kapoor

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor recently had a special celebration to mark the completion of seven years of ‘Ki and Ka.'

Arjun Kapoor posted a photo of Kareena Kapoor and him during the birthday celebration of their mutual friend Amrita Arora. Kareena looked lovely in the photo, wearing a black top, while Arjun was wearing a similar t-shirt.

Along with the photo, Arjun wrote the caption, denoting him and Kareena as 'Ki' and 'Ka.' The post garnered a lot of love and support from their fans right away. Fans still vividly remember the on-screen chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the 2016 film "Ki and Ka." The film, which was directed by R. Balki, showed the unique marriage between a husband who prefers to become a "house husband" and a career-driven wife.

The movie also starred Rajit Kapoor, Swaroop Sampat, and Gulnaaz Khan, and had cameo appearances by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

In addition to their fantastic on-screen chemistry, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also have a fantastic off-screen relationship. Arjun is presently seeing Malaika Arora, Kareena's best friend, and the two have been seen together at several gatherings and events. Even at the recent Amrita Arora’s birthday celebration, he was spotted with Malaika.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy filming ‘The Lady Killer’ and ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake.’ Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor also has several upcoming projects, including Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew,' which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and 'The Devotion of Suspect X,' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Apart from them, she is also busy producing 'The Buckingham Murders.'

Also Read: Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer, Aishwarya Rai & others dazzle at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening

Also Read: Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan's family Gauri, Aryan & Suhana at Ambani's event; pose together | VIDEO

Latest Bollywood News