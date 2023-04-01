Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer, Aishwarya Rai & others dazzle at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Celebs at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened on Friday (March 31) in Mumbai. The evening was made special with a musical theatre Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation. Global celebrities from the world of arts and entertainment arrived for the grand inauguration at Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan among others were present from the Indian film industry.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who landed in Mumbai on Friday, along with their daughter Malti Marie, attended the grand opening. While the actress wore a shimmery see-through dress, Nick looked dapper in a black suit. Superstar Rajinikanth marked his presence along with his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth. Hollywood actors Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin and artist Jeff Koons were among the guests at the event. Take a look:

For the grand inauguration, hosts Mukesh Ambani donned an all-black Jodhpuri suit, whereas Nita Ambani opted for a beautiful blue saree.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with wife Gauri Khan, his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, looked stylish in a black suit and was seen posing with SRK's family.

About Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts. The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

The centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.

The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces -- the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards to house a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world. Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

