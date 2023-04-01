Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan's family Gauri, Aryan & Suhana at Ambani's event; pose together | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Salman Khan poses with Gauri, Aryan & Suhana

Tiger Steps in for Pathaan! It’s was a big day for Bollywood and Hollywood as all the stars came under one roof for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The Khans attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening in Mumbai night in style and elegance. While Salman Khan arrived solo, he decided to fill in for Shah Rukh Khan as his family posed without him on the red carpet. Bollywood's Bhaijaan was spotted posing alone and later joined Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan for photos. They also indulged in some conversation and laughter. It was a sight to behold for the paparazzi and made for a picture-perfect moment.

A video from the event showed Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan posing with Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. Gauri wore a nude-coloured saree with sequins detailing. Suhana Khan, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a red gown with a thigh-high slit on the sides and Aryan Khan looked dapper in black pants that he paired with a wine coloured blazer with golden work on it. After the family was done posing, Salman quickly jumped into the frame. As Gauri spotted him, she asked her kids to stay back for another photo. All four posed for photos together.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANISalman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan's family

Fans were quick to react, a user wrote, "Pathaan ki Family and Tiger!" Another added, "Salman and srk family. best picture of the day and also this year's."

ALSO READ: Priyanka-Nick, Deepika-Ranveer, Aishwarya Rai & others dazzle at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening

Just when we thought the Pathaan actor skipped the event, his manager Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram and dropped two smoking hot photos of SRK in an all-black outfit. He opted for a black shirt, complementing pants and a blazer.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened on Friday (March 31) in Mumbai. The evening was made special with a musical theatre Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation. Global celebrities from the world of arts and entertainment arrived for the grand inauguration at Jio World Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan among others were present from the Indian film industry.

Hollywood actors Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin and artist Jeff Koons were among the guests at the event.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra hugs Karan Johar at NMACC opening amid 'Bollywood politics' remark & 2012 feud | VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News